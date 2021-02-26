Department of Transportation awarding grants to Arkansas airports, airfields affected by pandemic

Washington, D.C. – Several airports and airfields in Arkansas have been awarded $4.5 million in federal grants by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford and Steve Womack, announced on Friday that grants will go toward off-setting costs and maintain jobs because of COVID-19 as well as provide for increased sanitization to combat the spread of pathogens at these facilities.

The DOT, through the Federal Aviation Administration, is distributing the funds appropriated through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, which passed with the support of the entire Arkansas Congressional Delegation in December 2020.

The recipients of the CRRSA funding:

• Northwest Arkansas National, which will receive $4,382,255 to the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority. That will Include a special CRRSA concession to provide economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, on-airport parking and in-terminal concessions located at primary airports.

• Rogers Executive Airport – Carter Field (Benton County) – $91,162 for the City of Rogers

• De Witt Municipal Airport/Whitcomb Field (Arkansas County) – $13,000 to the City of De Witt

• Thompson-Robbins Airport (Phillips County) – $9,000 to the City of Helena-West Helena

• Delta Regional Airport (St. Francis County) – $13,000 to the Delta Regional Airport Authority

• Walnut Ridge Regional Airport (Lawrence County) – $13,000 to the City of Walnut Ridge

CRRSA was signed into law by former President Donald Trump on December 27, 2020. The deadline to apply for the program’s grants is June 30, 2021.