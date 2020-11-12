Delivery Driver hits dog in Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — An Arkadelphia woman is sharing her story after she said a delivery driver ran over her dog and killed it.

Ashton Bailey said it started off as a typical Saturday for her and then a phone called turned her day into a nightmare.

“My heart sank and of course I was just kinda hysterical about it all,” Baliey said. “I know any dog lover knows they’re family to us and she went everywhere with me most of the time.”

Now she’s trying to make sense of what exactly happened to her dog.

“Oakley, that was my dog’s name, I generally take her with me but I had to run in a store that day,” Bailey said.

After deciding to leave her dog at home for a change, Bailey details the moment she said her life changed.

“We got a call from one of the FedEx drivers that he had hit her,” Bailey said.

She said the driver then went on to say he didn’t know if her dog was alive and that she was just laying in the middle of her driveway.

Later Bailey’s neighbors confirmed that her dog, Oakley was dead. Then when she decided to check their security cameras she saw something she couldn’t believe.

“It was kind of disturbing, I understand accidents happen but front and back tires just went over her and I don’t know if she died immediately, I couldn’t tell by the video,” Bailey said.

Bailey said she knows her dogs shouldn’t have run toward the truck but they have a special wireless fence that keeps both of their dogs in their yard.

“He let us know he said I know I usually drive fast down y’all driveway but I was only going 5 mph just stuff along those lines, it was never a hey so sorry I hit your dog,” Bailey said.

So then she said she and her boyfriend decided to call the company.

“He talked to the driver’s boss and he was informed that he would get a call back the same day,” Bailey said. “He has not got a call back since then and I called the Wednesday after it happened and left a message just asking for a call back and did not get one.”

Then she filed a complaint, she said she was told she would get a call back last Saturday but she still hasn’t heard anything yet.

“That was my best friend, she was family to me,” Bailey said. “And I feel like that way they drive down our roads, they’ve been asked to slow down a couple of times because we do have dogs. I feel like it’s going to keep happening. That could’ve been someone’s kid in the yard.”

Bailey hopes by telling her story it can save someone else from pain.

“I think it was a very unnecessary accident that’s caused a lot of unnecessary pain and she should still be here,” Bailey said.

We reached out to FedEx but haven’t heard anything back yet. Bailey said she got Oakley in 2019 and she would’ve been 2 yearS-old in December.

