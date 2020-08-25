Deadly wreck on Fulbright Expressway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There was a deadly crash on the Fulbright Expressway off College Avenue Tuesday morning.
Fayetteville Fire Department, Arkansas State Police and Central EMS are all at scene.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.
LATEST POSTS:
- Isaiah Joe hires agent: Hogs track-&-field great Mike Conley, Sr.
- PCSO: Remains of missing LR man found in Pulaski County
- Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on COVID-19 response in Malvern
- Five Future Predictions for Key Arkansas Recruits
- Tuesday’s MidDay WebCast – Noon