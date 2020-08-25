Deadly wreck on Fulbright Expressway

State News

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There was a deadly crash on the Fulbright Expressway off College Avenue Tuesday morning.

Fayetteville Fire Department, Arkansas State Police and Central EMS are all at scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

