Danville Police searching for felon on parole after Thursday night shooting

DANVILLE, Ark. – Danville Police are searching for a man who fired a gun Thursday night during an altercation.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Jonathan “JoJo” Davon Lewis fired his gun into the ground and then fled.

Lewis is considered armed and dangerous and is currently out on parole.

He is currently facing charges of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Lewis was last seen traveling in a 2002 tan Buick LaSabre, with an Arkansas Disabled License Plate 357605.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to contact law enforcement immediately.