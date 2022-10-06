CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two deputies seen using excessive force in a video out of Crawford County that went viral have been fired.

A Crawford County Sheriff’s Office administrative assistant confirmed that Deputy Zack King and Deputy Levi White were terminated within the last two weeks, but did not provide an exact date.

On August 21, a video posted on Facebook showed the Crawford County deputies and Mulberry Police officer Thell Riddle beating a man that was restrained on the ground. The three men were suspended as an investigation into the incident was launched.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Randall Worcester, 27, was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a nearby convenience store and that he attacked one of the deputies, who suffered a concussion.

Worcester was treated at a hospital and then jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond.

Special prosecutor Emily White is leading the investigation and she was provided an investigative file by the Arkansas State Police on August 21. Worcester filed a civil suit on August 29 naming the three men as well as the county, the sheriff’s department, the City of Mulberry, the Mulberry PD, and others.

“I believe the amount of force that was used when he was taken into custody was beyond excessive,” said David Powell, one of Worcester’s attorneys.