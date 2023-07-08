GREEN FOREST, Ark. – Three people died Wednesday in a crash near Green Forest, Arkansas.

The crash involved two people from Cotter and a group of young adults working this summer at Kanakuk Kamps.

One of the deceased victims has been identified as Abigail Cox — a 20-year-old from Indiana who was a counselor at Kanakuk Kamp.



Two days after a deadly crash on highway 62 — it’s back to business as usual on the busy road, but for Samantha Bick — the last couple of days have been anything but normal.

“Those images won’t leave me for a long time,” said Bick.

According to a crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, an SUV crossed the center line near County Road 902 Wednesday morning and hit a truck full of young adults head-on.

“We came upon the accident right after it happened, head-on collision. And that part of 62 is 60 miles an hour, so you can imagine how devastating that is,” said Bick.

Bick and others sprung into action.

“Pulling people out of cars, doing CPR, kneeling on gravel in 90-degree heat in the sun. Relentlessly doing CPR on this poor girl.”

“These people that stopped didn’t know who these kids were. None of them were from around here. But they all stopped to help.”

But the hard work could not save 20-year-old Abigail Cox.

“I was like, this cannot be happening and it was just out of the blue,” said Kanakuk camper Kelsie Hightower.

Kelsie Hightower just got home from a two-week stay at Kanakuk. It’s where Cox served as a camp counselor.

“She was really just an amazing person, even just the two weeks I’ve known her. You can just see how amazing a person she was and she just put so so much joy into camp and just helping other people,” said Hightower.

Kanakuk says the other young adults in the car were also staffers — they are currently in the hospital.