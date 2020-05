JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Friday at the Parker Road Walmart in Jonesboro.

According to a media release from Walmart, the site at 1911 West Parker Road will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays each week from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

