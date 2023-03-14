LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The class-action lawsuit against Summit Utilities on March 2 took a new turn Monday.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge LaTonya Honorable signed a temporary restraining order Monday preventing Summit from disconnecting any service or charging any late fees. Also, Summit customers may also refuse to pay their Summit bills while the restraining order remains in effect.

Originally the order remained in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday when a preliminary injunction hearing in the Pulaski court was scheduled to take place.

On Monday, however, the utility filed to move the case to federal court in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The temporary restraining order remains in effect and the federal court has not yet ruled on Summit’s filing.

The class-action lawsuit was originally brought against Summit Utilities, Inc. and Summit Utilities Arkansas, Inc. on March 2, claiming Summit has “utterly failed” to provide gas service. It also states that the company “has price-gouged” customers with “substantial over-billing.”

Summit announced in an email from CEO Kurt Adams on March 3 that it would continue not collecting late fees or disconnecting service through the winter, which ends March 20.