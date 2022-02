The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including delta in the summer of 2021, and now the omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that omicron is more transmissible than delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 9 reached 909,599 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 77.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 42.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 8, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Dallas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (23 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,755 (1,665 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 499 (35 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#49. Columbia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (77 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,469 (5,036 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (128 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

#48. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (150 total deaths)

— 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.9 (9 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,657 (15,255 total cases)

— 27.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 642 (291 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

#47. Howard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (44 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,482 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 22.7 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,541 (3,636 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (51 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#46. Hot Spring County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (116 total deaths)

— 4.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,383 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,441 (10,618 total cases)

— 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (240 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#45. Crawford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (217 total deaths)

— 4.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.2 (9 new deaths, +800% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,212 (15,316 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 433 (274 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#44. Sebastian County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (449 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.1 (18 new deaths, +157% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,862 (31,780 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 439 (561 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

#43. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (37 total deaths)

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,260 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 29.2 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,331 (2,193 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (56 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#42. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (39 total deaths)

— 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,218 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,120 (2,478 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 970 (104 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#41. Miller County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (158 total deaths)

— 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,204 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,572 (8,899 total cases)

— 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (139 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#40. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (247 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,168 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,100 (18,109 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (269 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#39. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (66 total deaths)

— 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,790 (3,683 total cases)

— 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (58 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

#38. Sevier County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (64 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,510 (5,529 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (78 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

#37. Woodruff County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (24 total deaths)

— 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,139 (1,652 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 981 (62 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#36. Ouachita County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (93 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #961 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,205 (5,192 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 530 (124 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#35. Bradley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (43 total deaths)

— 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #949 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,037 (2,910 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (65 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

#34. Arkansas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (70 total deaths)

— 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #947 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,459 (5,501 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 681 (119 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

#33. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (73 total deaths)

— 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #905 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,311 (4,725 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 908 (163 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#32. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (67 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,532 (4,845 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 701 (115 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#31. Prairie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (33 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,617 (1,904 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (53 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#30. Boone County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (153 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #886 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.7 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,241 (9,074 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 486 (182 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#29. Union County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (159 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,817 (8,826 total cases)

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (126 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

#28. Cleveland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (33 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #839 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,539 (2,191 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (33 new cases, -77% change from previous week)

#27. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (28 total deaths)

— 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,981 (1,875 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (31 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#26. Lafayette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (28 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #788 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,493 (1,225 total cases)

— 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (19 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

#25. Crittenden County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (203 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #785 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.6 (7 new deaths, +600% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,064 (13,458 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (193 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#24. Stone County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (53 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,614 (2,703 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 616 (77 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

#23. Mississippi County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (174 total deaths)

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #752 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.8 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,242 (12,700 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 529 (215 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

#22. Cleburne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (109 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,624 (6,136 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 598 (149 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#21. Garland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (447 total deaths)

— 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (7 new deaths, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,043 (21,908 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 900 (894 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

#20. Izard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (62 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,493 (3,747 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 470 (64 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

#19. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (76 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #577 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,989 (3,170 total cases)

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (64 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#18. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (60 total deaths)

— 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #550 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,893 (4,805 total cases)

— 40.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 676 (88 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

#17. Cross County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (76 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #536 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,846 (4,572 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 664 (109 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#16. Poinsett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (109 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #535 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,204 (7,577 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 740 (174 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#15. Yell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (99 total deaths)

— 41.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #531 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.7 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,734 (6,559 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (106 new cases, -65% change from previous week)

#14. Phillips County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (84 total deaths)

— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,083 (4,638 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (56 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

#13. Independence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (186 total deaths)

— 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #418 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,369 (9,974 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (170 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#12. Sharp County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (86 total deaths)

— 50.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #417 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,699 (4,308 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 631 (110 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#11. Searcy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (39 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,073 (1,976 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 787 (62 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#10. Chicot County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (51 total deaths)

— 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,606 (2,692 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 346 (35 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#9. Nevada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (43 total deaths)

— 59.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #311 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,230 (2,082 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 630 (52 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#8. Baxter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (220 total deaths)

— 60.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #284 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,715 (8,267 total cases)

— 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (113 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

#7. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 557 (81 total deaths)

— 70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #210 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.6 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,160 (3,952 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 976 (142 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#6. Newton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 580 (45 total deaths)

— 77.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #168 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,527 (1,669 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (18 new cases, -65% change from previous week)

#5. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 590 (53 total deaths)

— 80.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #158 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,225 (1,458 total cases)

— 38.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (32 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#4. Lee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 610 (54 total deaths)

— 86.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,771 (2,814 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (24 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#3. Fulton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 657 (82 total deaths)

— 100.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #82 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,806 (2,596 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (46 new cases, -63% change from previous week)

#2. Polk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 666 (133 total deaths)

— 103.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #79 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,665 (3,926 total cases)

— 25.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 481 (96 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#1. Little River County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 693 (85 total deaths)

— 111.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #55 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,426 (3,117 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (68 new cases, -54% change from previous week)