LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A northwest Arkansas man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol is set to report to prison next month.

A new filing Wednesday by attorneys representing Richard “Bigo” Barnett notes the Gravette man is scheduled to self-report to the United States Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The filing is asking for Barnett’s United States Probation Officer to be able to remove his ankle monitor ahead of that date.

The filing notes that the probation officer in the Western District of Arkansas who was assigned to Barnett’s case made the request to her Washington D.C. counterpart, noting that the request was a regular practice in the district and that the district office would be responsible to cover the cost of the ankle monitor if it was not removed prior to Barnett surrendering to federal prison officials.

That request was denied, but a motion from Barnett could reverse that decision.

Barnett’s attorney claims his client has not violated the conditions of his release at any time in the last two years.

Barnett was one of the most visible figures during the riot at the U.S. Capitol more than two years ago due to a series of photos released showing him breaking into the office of then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and putting his feet up on a desk in the office.

The 62-year-old Barnett was found guilty by a jury in January on eight different charges for his involvement in the insurrection, including theft of government property and civil disorder.

He was sentenced in May to 54 months in federal prison, though prosecutors had been pushing for the maximum sentence of 87 months.

Earlier this month Barnett filed a motion to be allowed to appeal “in forma pauperis,” meaning to file without paying the typical court fees due to an inability to pay.

Two other Arkansans have already been sentenced for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow of Heber Springs was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution on July 7, 2022.

Jon “JT” Mott of Flippin was sentenced in June to 30 days in prison followed by three years of probation after pleading guilty in November 2022 to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Two more Arkansans have pleaded guilty to charges but have not yet had their sentencing determined.

Brennen Cline Machacek of Hindsville pleaded guilty in May to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. Court records show that his sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Peter Francis Stager of Conway pleaded guilty in February to assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department Officer on Jan. 6, 2021, a felony. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 24, and federal prosecutors have requested a 78-month prison sentence.

According to the Department of Justice, over 1,000 people have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.