Confederate monument in Bentonville to be relocated

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A state review board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program approves the removal of the Confederate monument from the Bentonville Square.

The new location of the Confederate monument will remain in Benton County.

The relocation is at a private park at James H. Berry Park, next to the Bentonville Cemetery where Berry is buried.

The state board said community leaders in Benton County have already compromised and supported this new idea.

