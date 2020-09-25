Community members try police simulations in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police, along with members of the community, are getting extra training in serious situations.

Thursday was the bi-annual resistance night at the Citizens Police Academy.

Officers and members of the Citizens Police Academy were able to take part in a simulator which puts them in a virtual situation where they make life and death decisions.

“They’re going to be interacting with the screen behind me using the tools that we use and they” have to make the decisions we make and decide whether or not they need to use force, the level of force they need to us in those types of situations,” James Hays with FSPD said.

The Citizens Police Academy gives members of the community the ability to get an inside look at different aspects of their local police department.

LATEST POSTS: