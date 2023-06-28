LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer vacations get into full swing, the Clinton National Airport is expecting a travel boom around Independence Day.

Transportation Security Administration officials are reporting that 29,980 people will depart from Clinton National Airport between June 29 and July 6. The TSA noted that number is an 8% increase over 2022.

According to airport officials, the busiest day is projected to be June 29, with more than 4,400 passengers departing.

Year-to-date, airport officials said Clinton National Airport traffic is up almost 12%.

Officials gave a few tips on how travelers can improve their travel experience and reduce stress.

Arrive at the airport with plenty of time to get through security and get to your gate

Make sure you have an acceptable ID

Pack with a completely empty bag to avoid being stopped at security for having prohibited items

Nationally, TSA officials said they anticipate almost three billion individuals to be screened at security.