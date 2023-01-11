LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than a dozen flights have been canceled at the Clinton National Airport Wednesday morning due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of 10 a.m., there are 23 delays and three cancellations at the airport, according to FlightAware. The flight tracking system shows that the majority of delays are with Southwest Airlines.

Other flights delayed are with Delta, Envoy Air, GoJet, CommutAir, Mesa, American and PSA Airlines, according to the site.

The FFA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. ET., but the order was lifted beforehand. As of 8:20 a.m., FlightAware shows that there were more than 6,000 delayed flights within, into or out of the U.S. More than 1,000 flights have been canceled in and out the country.

Southwest Airlines left many passengers stranded after the airline canceled flights across the country due to the winter storm in December.

Officials with the Clinton National Airport have not released a statement at this time. The FFA said updates will be provided as progress is made.