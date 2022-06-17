CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police announced Friday that a Cleveland County man has been arrested on charges of negligent homicide.

According to the ASP, 60-year-old Stephen Clark of the Woodlawn community was arrested Thursday in connection with a single vehicle crash that happened on January 2.

Police said that Clark was driving a late model Jeep traveling north on U.S. Highway 63 near his home when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a fence and later a tree.

Clark’s wife, 60-year-old Mary Clark was a passenger in the vehicle at the time and died at the scene of the crash. Stephen Clark also sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

ASP said that a trooper who investigated the crash determined that Clark was traveling too fast for conditions and is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Clark surrendered to state police at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked on a $15,000 bond.