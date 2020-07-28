City of Springdale considers entertainment district

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale is following in Fayetteville’s footsteps and considering an entertainment district.

This would allow people to walk freely with an alcoholic drink within the approved boundaries of the district.

The owner of the Odd Soul Bar, Jeff “Jeffro” Brown said he does have hesitations in regards to liability issues but is excited to see how this will help businesses hit hard by economically by the pandemic.

“Anything that affords us a way to get more foot traffic downtown, particularly that still meets the guidelines we’re under right now is a good step,” Odd Soul Owner Jeffro Brown said.

Springdale City Council members will consider the ordinance during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Less than two months ago, in early June, Fayetteville City Council members approved an entertainment district.

