City of Marmaduke to introduce new animal ordinances

MARMADUKE, Ark.- The City of Marmaduke will introduce new animal ordinances.

In these new ordinances, people will be held accountable for keeping their dog on a leash or in a fence and proof of rabies vaccination will be required.

The first ordinance defines a dangerous dog as dogs with aggressive tendencies, and defines vicious dogs as the animal has attacked or caused injury.

The fines for this ordinance now starts at $150.

The second ordinance details penalties for leash laws and keeping animals from running loose.

Mayor Steve Dixon says this is all to keep everyone safe.

“I don’t think that we’re asking our citizens to do any more than any other community has asked theirs to do,” says Mayor Dixon. “It’s just that we’ve been pretty lenient in dealing with this. We’ve got dogs that we pick up on a regular basis and take them back home because we know where they came from and the owners just won’t be responsible for them.

The last ordinance on the agenda will require pet owners to have proof of rabies vaccination.

Mayor Dixon says if there is no feedback, the ordinances will probably go into effect at next month’s council meeting.

LATEST POSTS: