Chicken parts litter roadway after truck crashes on I-49 near Chester

CHESTER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tractor-trailer carrying chicken waste and parts crashed on Interstate 49 near Chester early Tuesday.

The accident occurred between Chester and Mountainburg when the driver, traveling southbound, hit a guard rail and flipped over onto a bridge.

The crash left poultry parts and waste littered across I-49 and the surrounding area.

Photos from Crawford County Emergency Manager Brad Thomas.

The interstate was closed for nearly six hours until the roadway was cleared.

