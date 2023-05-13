MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The westbound lanes on the I-40 bridge have been shut down after a chemical spill in West Memphis, Arkansas, Saturday.

ARDOT reported an organic peroxide spill on MLK Drive near I-40 in West Memphis at 11:37 a.m. Traffic was closed at 12:07 p.m.

According to NOAA, organic peroxide is often highly toxic and irritating to the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. Many peroxides are also likely to explode when shocked, heated, or rubbed.

All traffic is being diverted to I-55.

Memphis Police say officers are assisting with shutting down the I-40 bridge to westbound traffic. The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.