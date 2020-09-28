Changes with Hog football impacting local businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Game days in Northwest Arkansas look a lot different this year… for football fans and businesses alike.

Some local businesses rely on people coming into town to cheer on the hogs.

Now with only 23% of fans allowed in stadiums, less are making the trek to Fayetteville for games, which has resulted in a decline in revenue for some.

As the owner of a Razorback apparel store, Stadium Shoppe, Robert Mann says he relies on gameday sales.

Things around the store are looking a lot different this year. Normally, the first game of the year-and with a new coach- would bring Mann more business.

“Having a very bad record over the last two years doesn’t help but the fact that we’ve got a brand new coach the place would have been packed had this pandemic not been here,” he said.

About a mile away at Foghorns in Fayetteville, manager, Sarah Golmon says fewer people allowed in the restaurant on game day-based on state health guidelines- has meant less income.

“We had a little difference of sales about 30 percent,” she said. “Before COVID we would’ve had every table filled up so at that point we were kind of only at 50% capacity…”

Golmon and Mann say they’re doing everything they can do to keep their businesses safe for you to come in. They also want you to remember how important it is to support local businesses during this time.

