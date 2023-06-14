LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The United States celebrates Flag Day on June 14, and while the holiday honors the history and heritage of Old Glory, it is also a good time to review the story of the Arkansas state flag.

The Natural State’s flag is fairly young, first arriving on the scene in 1913 due to a military requirement. Before that, Arkansas soldiers fought under different flags and banners, but none had the official state designation, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The 1913 requirement came from the U.S. Navy, which was about to commission the battleship the USS Arkansas. In Pine Bluff, the Daughters of the American Revolution determined that this new ship needed a state flag, and launched a design contest.

The contest brought 65 designs before the selection committee, some of which were drawings, some of those in crayon, and some entries even silk miniature flags.

The Arkansas secretary of state’s office said that the state flower, the apple blossom, was on a number of entries. Other entries had an outline of Arkansas, and some featured the state seal.

The five-member selection committee, comprised of DAR members, a college professor, a woman’s club president and a schoolteacher, met in the secretary of state’s office. They ultimately selected what would become the current design, submitted by Miss Willie Hocker of Wabbaseka, who was also a Pine Bluff DAR member.

The committee made one change to the submitted design, adding “Arkansas” to its center, and moving the three stars in the center to one above and two below the word.

The symbology of the flag, according to Miss Hocker’s submission as shared by the secretary of state, highlighted the state’s history and connections with the rest of the country:

Red, white & blue: Because Arkansas is one of the United States of America

Because Arkansas is one of the United States of America Three blue stars in the center: Arkansas belonged to three countries, France, Spain and the United States, before attaining statehood. Also, Arkansas was the third state created by the 1803 Louisiana Purchase after Louisiana and Missouri.

Arkansas belonged to three countries, France, Spain and the United States, before attaining statehood. Also, Arkansas was the third state created by the 1803 Louisiana Purchase after Louisiana and Missouri. The 25 stars in the blue border: Arkansas was the 25th state admitted to the Union.

Arkansas was the 25th state admitted to the Union. The diamond: Arkansas is the nation’s first diamond-producing state.

Arkansas is the nation’s first diamond-producing state. The two stars on the right and left point of the diamond: Arkansas and Michigan are symbolized, as the two states were admitted about the same time in American history, June 1836 and January 1837, respectively.

In February 1913, the state legislature approved the flag, which was then delivered to the USS Arkansas by the Pine Bluff DAR.

The flag was changed in 1923 to reflect Arkansas as having been a member of the Confederacy. Two stars were placed above the word “Arkansas” and two below, but complaints arose due to the lack of symmetry in that design.

In 1924 a final change was made, of three stars below “Arkansas” and one above, which is the current flag design. The three stars retain the original meaning, with the fourth, upper star representing the Confederacy.

In 1953, the state legislature adopted the Arkansas flag salute: “I salute the Arkansas Flag with its diamonds and stars. We pledge our loyalty to thee,” as written by Virginia Belcher Brock.

In 2019 a bill was produced in the legislature to change the meaning of the single upper star to represent Native American tribes, but it failed to make it out of committee. In 2021 a bill was entered to remove the fourth star, but it also stalled in committee.

The USS Arkansas remained in service until 1946, seeing duty as an Atlantic convoy escort and supporting the Normandy invasion. The 29,000-ton battleship was then moved to the Pacific and supported the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

The ship ended her career as a target ship for Bikini Atoll atomic bomb testing and was sunk by an underwater shot in July 1946. She remains at the bottom of Bikini Atoll, one of the 95 ships resting there.