Building demolished in Jonesboro after code enforcement says it started leaning toward structure next door

JONESBORO, Ark.- Crews demolished a building on Needham Drive in Jonesboro this week after Jonesboro Code Enforcement reported that the building began leaning toward another structure next door.

The city took emergency action to demolish the building.

The owner of the building next door says he’s glad the eyesore is gone.

“We had this one building here that could have fallen into my building, Greg Smith, the owner of Hearing Specialist & Smith Commercial. “Which we’ve just rebuild. Wind could have blown it into my building. So now that threat has been taken away and that’s a good thing. We’re very happy about it. We’re glad to see it. I’m glad things worked out. We thank the city and everyone involved. We’re just glad this is coming to an end.”

Code enforcement also said they still have to bring up the demolition to city leaders, but they will just have to justify why they took emergency action.

As far as the property is concerned, that would be up to the owners, Carson Investments, LLC.

