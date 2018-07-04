Bubble Bath for Fayetteville Road Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) -- Hazmat and fire crews are cleaning a 20-30 gallon detergent spill in Fayetteville.

The spill happened on Tuesday near Rupple Road and West Starry Night View.

The Fayetteville Fire Department received a call around 12 p.m. that buckets of liquid solution fell off of a vehicle and spilled all over the roadway.

When hazmat and fire crews arrived, they found several 5-gallon buckets of detergent that had fallen into the northbound lane of Rupple Road.

Police have closed the northbound lanes of Rupple Road while the fire department washes the soapy solution off of the road.

