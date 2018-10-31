State News

Boo With the Badge in Hot Springs

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 05:54 PM CDT

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs' annual "Boo With a Badge" is happening tonight at the Central Fire Station. 

Every year, several thousand trick-or-treaters spend Halloween with more than 10 different Garland County first responders there to pass out candy and other goodies. 

It is a free indoor event featuring games, Holly's Haunted Hallway and the Arkansas Game and Fish tank.

The spooky fun goes until 8 tonight, all to strengthen police and community relations. 

