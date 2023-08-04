UPDATE (07/21/2023): According to the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department, the family of Johnny Strong is offering a substantial cash reward for information that leads to the finding of him. After the information is provided and law enforcement makes positive contact with Strong, the family will pay the reporting party.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Strong call 911 or 870-231-5300.

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Johnny Strong. Strong was reported missing on July 19, 2023, and was last seen in the Bearden area wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a dark hat.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Strong, be sure to contact authorities at 870-231-5300.