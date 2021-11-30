Body recovered from Miller County river; sheriff says foul play not suspected

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says the death of an elderly man whose body was found in the First Old River Lake Tuesday morning is not believed to be suspicious.

Deputies were called to the boat launch around 7:40 a.m. and found the man’s body floating in the water.

Miller County detectives and a dive team, along with Arkansas State Police, recovered the body, which has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy. The victim is believed to be around 80 years of age. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office says it is still not yet known how long the man was in the river or who made the call to report it. But it appears that he was launching his boat before he died, as the truck was on the boat ramp with the trailer attached, but the boat was in the river.

Miller County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jessie Grigsby says the apparent accident serves as a reminder to avoid going boating alone.