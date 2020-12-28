Body found along I-49 exit ramp in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A woman’s body was found along a Fayetteville exit ramp just off Interstate 49 on Saturday.

State Police received a call just before 4 p.m. concerning a black 2006 BMW, with a Georgia license plate, that was driving recklessly in the southbound lanes of I-49.

According to witness accounts the car pulled over at the exit ramp and the woman’s body could be seen falling out of the vehicle, then the driver sped away.

The victim was found by the officers to be dead and the off-ramp was closed to traffic to process the crime scene.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

State Police special agents are currently questioning a possible suspect after a vehicle matching the description was located at a Fayetteville apartment complex.

Anyone who may have been traveling along I-49 between Rogers and Fayetteville Saturday afternoon and saw a black 2006 BMW 325i four door passenger sedan, with a Georgia license plate, is asked to contact Arkansas State Police Troop L by calling (479) 751-6663.

LATEST POSTS: