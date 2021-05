JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch on Curtview Drive Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, the body was discovered by juveniles near Allen Park around 3:50 p.m.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information on the investigation can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

The investigation is ongoing