BROOKLAND, Ark. – Authorities with the Brookland Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body alongside Highway 49B on Friday morning.

According to a report from KAIT-TV, there are no details available at the time of the identity of the woman, or how she may have died.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the woman’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy, and the investigation is still ongoing.