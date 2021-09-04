Body believed to be that of missing White River kayaker

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — A body recovered from the White River in Izard County today is believed to be a kayaker missing since Aug. 28 who is presumed drowned. 

The body was located at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday by fishermen on the White River south of Calico Rock in Izard County. Izard County authorities recovered the body which was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner in Little Rock for an autopsy to confirm the identity and determine cause of death.

The clothing, jewelry and certain identifying markings on the body match that of the missing man, Dalton Edwards, 29, of Beaumont, Texas

