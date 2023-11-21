LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another sign of winter coming on as officials shut down an Arkansas national forest facility for the season.

The U.S. Forest Service announced it was closing Blanchard Springs Cavern for the 2023 season effective Nov. 27. Tours will be available through that date, but park officials recommend booking a tour soon.

Tour tickets must be pre-purchased at Recreation.gov.

Officials added that the upper loop campground at the park would also be closing for the season. The day-use area, pavilions and group campsites, however, will remain open.

The winter closure will allow staff to attend to park maintenance needs and otherwise support the park, officials said. They added that most of the visitors to the park arrive between March through October.

The park will reopen on March 1, 2024. Reservations may be made before the opening date.

The Blanchard Springs Caverns Visitor Information Center is located between Mountain View and Fifty-Six. It is the only cave administered by the U.S. Forest Service, according to the EncyclopediaOfArkansas.net website.