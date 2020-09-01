Bike Bentonville Summit goes virtual this year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville is teaching everyone about the benefits cycling has on the community.

Tuesday kicks off the third annual Arkansas Bike Summit.

The event helps start conversations about how to develop cycling in our communities.

The event has gone virtual this year, but it will still host several discussions every week on Zoom.

“Some will be moderated panels. Some will be open presentations. Some will be open roundtable discussions,” Bike Bentonville Director Aimee Ross said.

Even though the event is virtual, Bike Bentonville wants everyone to know the trails are still open.

