BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An elementary teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bentonville, Ark. was named a recipient of a $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

According to a press release, Kamisha Burlingame has turned her fourth-graders into skilled problem-solvers and creative thinkers. Whether turning her classroom into an airplane, sitting down to a “book tasting” on picnic blankets, or sharing presentations dressed as their subject during a unit on biographies, her students are always exploring new ways to engage with learning material, the release said.

Burlingame is among more than 60 educators across the country who will receive the award during the 2021-22 season. She is the first recipient from Bentonville Schools and will join a national network of more than 2,800 Milken Educators and K-12 education leaders across the U.S.

“Every day, Kamisha Burlingame sparks joy and wonder in her students with lessons that capture their imagination and transform the classroom into full, interactive environments,” said Gallagher. “She understands that reaching students’ hearts and minds go hand in hand. Kamisha proactively connects with students and their families to support their well-rounded development. For these reasons and more, I am proud to welcome Kamisha into the Milken Educator Network.”

Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards inspire and uplift with the unique stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues and communities. The Awards are not designated for lifetime achievement. Recipients are heralded while early to mid-career for what they have achieved — and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities inherent in the Award.