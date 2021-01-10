Bentonville man shot, killed by police early Sunday during confrontation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — A Bentonville man is dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday.

According to a press release, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of NW 6th Street around 3:18 a.m. surrounding a domestic disturbance involving a man, woman, two young children and two other adults.

The suspect, only identified as a 37-year-old man, was determined by police to be the aggressor in the incident and had seriously injured another man who was treated on the scene by EMS and had to be taken to an area hospital. Police also determined that the woman and children were in “extreme and immediate danger of serious injury or death”.

Officers report that they attempted to make contact inside the home but were not able to, adding that furniture had been used to barricade doors of the home. Eventually, officers were able to open the front door and see inside the home.

Just after 3:30 a.m., the suspect came out of the home and reportedly charged officers with a large kitchen-type knife. Three of the officers fired at the man and immediately rendered aid until EMS could return to the home. The man later died at an area hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident. The Arkansas State Police will now investigate the deadly officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story.