BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference to update the public on an investigation into a missing pregnant woman.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s office and Ashley Bush’s fiancé, Josh Willis, Bush was last seen Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 near the Handi-Stop in Maysville.

Bush is 31 weeks pregnant, 5’7″ with red hair and blue eyes.

Bush was last seen with a woman who is called “Lucy” who Bush met online when she was searching for a job. Willis said Bush and him originally met “Lucy” at the Gravette Library on Friday. Willis said he dropped Bush off at the Handi-Stop Monday morning to get a ride with “Lucy” for Bush’s second interview.

When she was supposed to return to the Handi-Stop later that afternoon, Willis said he saw “Lucy” and Bush drive past the gas station.

