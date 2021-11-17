Benton County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT called for barricaded man inside RV

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Benton County SWAT were called to a home after a man barricaded himself inside his home off Walnut Valley Road near Avoca Wednesday morning. | Mug Shot Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Benton County SWAT were called to a home after a man barricaded himself inside his home off Walnut Valley Road near Avoca Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a court order for a man that was due in mental health court.

Garon Cannon | Courtesy Photo

When deputies arrived at the home of Garon Cannon around 7:00 a.m., Cannon barricaded himself inside his RV home.

After the man barricaded himself, the SWAT team was called in to help.

Jenkins said Cannon has a history of mental health issues and has shot at deputies in the past.

“This is the reason deputies pulled back and called in the SWAT team,” Jenkins said. “The end goal was to get him out safely and get him where he needs to be under this court order.”

After negotiators spoke with Cannon and he refused to come out, deputies deployed gas into the RV. Jenkins said Cannon did show his face and deputies saw he was armed with a knife.

After a short while, Cannon did come out of the RV and deputies were able to successfully and safely take him into custody.

Jenkins said, “the man is now on his way where he needs to be.”

Walnut Valley Road is just to the east of the Rogers Municipal Airport off U.S. Highway 62 and runs east and west towards Beaver Lake.

The medical staff did clear Cannon after he was in custody to ensure he was safe before being transported.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to learn more.