LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Online shoppers in Arkansas are being taken in by a scam involving the Stanley travel cup.

According to the Better Business Bureau, shoppers are served an ad for the mug on social media or through an online search. The ad appears to be official, offering the mug at an unheard-of low price, as much as half off.

The shopper, thinking they spotted a good deal, clicks on the ad and is taken to a website. The website looks official and payment and shipping information is entered.

Then the red flags start, the BBB stated. Often no confirmation email is sent to the buyer and they cannot contact the company. Others receive shipping information but never receive a cup, or they receive a report that their cup has been delivered to Alaska.

At least one buyer told the BBB they ordered a cup from what appeared to be a well-known retailer’s website. They received a confirmation email with shipping information but then received a notice that their cup had been sent to another state 800 miles away.

“The items were delivered the day after a ‘Missing Mail Search Request’ was initiated, but it wasn’t initiated or requested by me,” the buyer told the BBB. “I have tried to contact both the shipping company and the seller through their website but have not gotten any response.”

The BBB offers these tips for shoppers to avoid scams:

Only purchase through known and trusted sellers : A good deal from an unknown seller should raise a red flag. Research a seller before sending them personal and financial information, the bureau said.

: A good deal from an unknown seller should raise a red flag. Research a seller before sending them personal and financial information, the bureau said. Watch for imitation websites : Double-check the URL of the website. Scammers are experts and make look-alike websites, but the site address will be off, sometimes by only a word or letter.

: Double-check the URL of the website. Scammers are experts and make look-alike websites, but the site address will be off, sometimes by only a word or letter. Be careful about social media ads : Legitimate sellers advertise on social media, but so do scammers, the BBB stated. Read the reviews and ensure you plan a purchase from a trustworthy seller.

: Legitimate sellers advertise on social media, but so do scammers, the BBB stated. Read the reviews and ensure you plan a purchase from a trustworthy seller. Stay extra vigilant around the holidays: The bureau reported that the Stanley cup scam became more common just before Mother’s Day. Scammers will often time their plan to target holiday shoppers.

The bureau recommends checking its website at BBB.org for other tips on avoiding scams.