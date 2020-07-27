Baxter County man arrested on warrants, drugs and weapons charges

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- A Calico Rock man faces warrants, drugs and weapons charges.

According to a news release sent Monday morning by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Southard, 28, had outstanding arrest warrants and was arrested Sunday on the warrants and drug-related charges.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies were called to Jordan Road around 7 p.m. to help a bail bond recovery agent.

The agent told deputies there was a red Pontiac G5 at the home 10 minutes before the deputies arrived.

Deputies say while they were trying to contact the person they were trying to find inside the residence, they saw the same Pontiac G5 drive past.

Deputies then followed the Pontiac, which turned on a private drive and pulled up to a closed privacy gate.

According to the release, the deputies found Jamie Southard, who was the driver, and three other people inside the car.

Deputies say they smelled burned marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Southard had approximately 5.6 grams and a marijuana pipe. Officials also found a pair of brass knuckles as well as two containers holding approximately 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to the news release. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Southard told deputies that he had a pistol on him, toward the small of his back. Deputies say the pistol was a fully loaded Phoenix Arms .22 caliber pistol.

Deputies say they also searched the passengers, but nothing was found.

Southard faces several charges, including four felony revocation bench warrants, possession of controlled substance (meth) with purpose of delivery, possession of schedule VI controlled substance with purpose of delivery, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and several other felony and misdemeanor charges.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Southard remains in custody on a $25,000 bond on the drug and weapons charges, but is being held without bond on the warrants and probation violation. Southard is scheduled to appear in circuit court on August 6.

