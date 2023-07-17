BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A falling tree crushed a patrol vehicle while narrowly missing the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office sergeant driving at the time.

The incident occurred on July 14, according to the sheriff’s office. Sergeant Jamie Binnion had been called to where a fallen tree was blocking Promise Land Road in the northwest part of the county after a severe thunderstorm.

While turning his patrol vehicle, a crew-cab pickup truck, around, a large tree fell on it, crushing the back half of the cab.

Damaged patrol vehicle (courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Damaged patrol vehicle (courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Damaged patrol vehicle (courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos provided by the sheriff’s office show the cab crushed down to level with the doors on the truck’s right side. On the trucks left the falling tree is shown to have taken out not just the roof, but most of the rear door.

Sergeant Binnion was not injured in the incident, the sheriff’s office reported.