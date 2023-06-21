BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities are investigating after a boating incident left a man dead in Baxter County.

Officials with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Robert Jay Louck died Tuesday from injuries caused by a boating incident at Cranfield Marina on Lake Norfork.

Deputies said they were notified by the 911 call center just before 3:15 p.m. about a man calling for help with injuries at the marina. When deputies arrived, they said the man’s boat had extensive damage.

According to security footage, authorities said Louck returned with his damaged boat to the area of Cranfield Marine around 2:30 p.m. and began slowly circling near the marina for 30 minutes before striking another boat parked at Dock 4.

Life-saving measures were performed on Louck by EMS personnel but were ineffective. Louck was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

Deputies were also told that a second person was involved in the boating incident and may have gone missing. Law enforcement later determined that the second person had previously been dropped off somewhere else and was safe.

The incident is being investigated by Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Officers.