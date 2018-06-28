Baum Stadium Hosting Watch Party Thursday Night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Baum Stadium will host a free watch party Thursday night for Game 3 of the College World Series finals as the Razorbacks take on Oregon State at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Fans will enter through Gate B (on the third base side) at Baum Stadium beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Seating throughout the stadium will be first-come, first-serve and parking will be free.
The Hog Pen will be closed for the event.
Light concessions will be available via cash only, but fans will be allowed to bring in food and beverages.
No coolers or alcohol will be allowed inside the stadium.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
