MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– One person is in custody after a barricade situation closed all lanes on I-40 in West Memphis, Arkansas.

According to ARDOT, a police incident was reported at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday. The service roads on both sides of the interstate were also closed to traffic.

Arkansas State Police said the incident involved a traffic stop. West Memphis City PIO Nick Coulter said state police had a suspect barricaded and the suspect was captured by the West Memphis SWAT Team without incident.

State police later confirmed that traffic has been re-opened on the I-40 bridge.

It is unknown what led to the situation at this time.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.