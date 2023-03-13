WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man seeking an acquittal or a new trial after his conviction on eight federal charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been granted a filing deadline extension.

Richard “BigO” Barnett, 62, was convicted by a federal jury on January 23. On February 5, he filed a pair of motions seeking an acquittal or a new trial.

The government responded by saying that “all of his allegations and arguments are meritless” and it asked the court to deny the motions in a 58-page filing submitted on March 5. Barnett’s March 13 motion for an extension to file a reply to the government was unopposed and the new deadline is March 27.

Barnett also had another trial attorney file a motion to withdraw as counsel on his behalf, following defense attorney Joseph D. McBride doing so on March 9. Carolyn Stewart filed her motion to withdraw on March 10.

“I remain supportive of Mr. Barnett as a person and defendant,” she wrote. “And he knows he can call upon me for a second legal opinion or to review his legal options.”

Barnett’s sentencing is scheduled for May 3, and he faces up to 47 years in federal prison if sentenced to the maximum on all charges.