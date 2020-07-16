Ballot procedures to get revamped in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Absentee ballot procedures are getting revamped for this year’s elections in Washington County.

In a meeting, the election commission laid out what it plans to do for the general election.

Jennifer Price, Washington County Executive Director, said she’s worked with the Pulaski County Election Committee.

To help streamline its absentee procedures using a more proficient filing system for canvassers and adding stickers to ballots that don’t count.

“The goal is for this August 11 election, I have two people coming in that are going to help us for the general election and let them go over exactly how I want it done for the general, we’ll tweak anything that we see where we need to redo it,” Price said.

Price said the new instructions on express voting machines will make it easier for voters so they will not need as much help from poll workers.

That should also help with social distancing.

