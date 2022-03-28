CAMDEN, Ark. –

Police say that on March 27 around 5 p.m., members of the Camden Fire Department and Camden Police Department were called to the Ouachita River area around the Camden River Walk regarding a person in distress.

According to authorities, they noticed a person 100 yards out in a flooded area in obvious distress.

Members of the Camden FD launched rescue boats alongside civilians in personal boats to assist. The Miller County Office of Emergency Management also sent out a dive team consisting of 12 divers and sonar service to assist, but the search was called off until daylight around 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

Alongside the Camden FD, members of the Arkansas Game and Fish dive team and City of Camden Public Works have spent Monday working to find a way to recover the victim.

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Camden Fairview High School confirmed that the victim is a student of CFHS and expressed thoughts and prayers with the student’s family. CFHS also advised that extra counselors will be available at the school beginning Monday for all students and staff.

The victim’s identity has not been released and the investigation is ongoing. Check back for more updates.