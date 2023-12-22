LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas attorney general has stated that a company based in Jonesboro is not violating a state law.

On Friday night, Attorney General Tim Griffin stated that Jonesboro-based Risever Machinery, LLC is not violating a ban regarding foreign-party-controlled businesses.

“After a thorough investigation, I have concluded that Jonesboro’s Chinese-owned Risever Machinery, LLC is not in violation of Arkansas’s law regarding foreign ownership of real property,” Griffin stated.

The investigation comes after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders warned that Risever and another company, Jones Digital, may be in violation of Act 636.

Act 636 prohibits foreign-party-controlled businesses from owning Arkansas land.

This is not the first instance of Sanders pursuing legal action under Act 636 against an Arkansas business. In October, Sanders ordered Chinese-state-owned company Syngenta Seeds to divest its Arkansas land and Griffin issued a $280,000 fine, which has been paid.