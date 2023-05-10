LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some Arkansans who used the tax software TurboTax will likely be seeing a settlement check in their mailbox soon.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said Arkansans who used TurboTax during the filing years of 2016, 2017 and 2018 will be receiving a check in May from the state’s portion of a settlement from TurboTax’s owner, Intuit.

According to the attorney general’s office, 37,353 Arkansans will share in Arkansas’ $1,135,660 portion of the settlement.

“It is gratifying to see Arkansans be made whole through this settlement after being misled into paying for a free service,” Griffin said in a statement. “I encourage anyone who has questions about this settlement payment to contact my office.”

In the settlement last year, Intuit was ordered to distribute $141 million to those who had to pay TurboTax to file their taxes in 2016 through 2018, despite being told the filing would be free.

The attorney general’s office said qualifying Arkansans will receive their refund automatically. The amount received is determined by if the consumer used TurboTax product for one, two or three years.

For more information on the settlement, contact the attorney general’s office at 800-482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.