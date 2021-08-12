ASU to give chancellors power to impose mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees authorized chancellors on Tuesday to require face coverings on campus to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The action will give each chancellor the ability to give specific guidelines to employees and students to institute mandatory face coverings for indoor facilities on each campus.

The requirement will be handed down by each chancellor based on state and federal guidance COVID-19 strategies the ASU System campuses have developed.

“This resolution gives our chancellors the flexibility they need to respond to specific situations in their geographic service areas,” System President Welch said. “Student and employee safety remains our top priority as we enter the fall semester. We know that indoor face coverings and vaccinations are critical to fighting this pandemic.”

The Jonesboro campus has already stated that it will require the use of face masks on their campus.

“These indoor mask requirements are subject to change, and with significant improvement in our county and regional vaccination rate, active cases and hospitalization rates, and in consultation with city and county health officers, we will lift the requirement,” Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse continued. “the level of community transmission for Craighead County is in the “High” category, the mask mandate will be in effect.”

According to the mask policy, masking is recommended but not required at outdoor events. This is important to note for those attending Friday’s Summer Commencement ceremony in Jonesboro at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Following suit, Henderson State University also put out a notice that they will also require face masks be worn by students and staff for indoor facilities on their campus.

Effective Aug. 12, 2021, masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, in public areas on campus – including classrooms, common areas & shared spaces of all buildings. Individual offices, residence hall rooms, & apartments are excluded. Read more – https://t.co/rb1nOzeQlt pic.twitter.com/m12ZJRtrwO — Henderson State U (@HendersonStateU) August 12, 2021

ASU System member institutions include Arkansas State University, Arkansas State University-Beebe, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, Arkansas State University-Newport, Arkansas State University Mid-South, Arkansas State University Three Rivers and Henderson State University.