Assistance soon to become available for homeowners, renters impacted by June 6 flooding

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Homeowners and renters affected by flooding in six counties during the June 6 severe weather may soon be eligible for disaster assistance.

The help is being offered through the State of Arkansas Individual Assistance Program for those affected in Arkansas, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, Lincoln and Monroe counties, which were the most heavily impacted areas.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management will soon be setting up a hotline to accept applications for individuals whose main residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable.

Assistance may include home repairs, cleaning, household debris removal and personal property repair.

The disaster assistance funds will not be eligible for businesses, secondary homes, vehicles, sheds or outbuildings, fencing, or food loss.

Applicants will need to provide the address of the damaged home, phone number, proof of ownership or rental agreement, insurance information, social security number and detailed damage information.

County emergency management will also be required to conduct a damage verification inspection.

Information on how and where to apply will be available once the hotline is established.