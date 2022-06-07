CHICOT COUNTY, Ark.– The Arkansas State Police have released more information on the deaths and injuries in a school bus crash in southeast Arkansas.

An ASP report shows that five people are dead and five are injured after the crash happened at the intersection of AR-35 and US Highway 65 Monday evening.

The crash claimed the lives of 19-year-old Brayshawn Ranson, 50-year-old Tommy Figures, 56-year-old Terry King, 65-year-old Regina Jackson and 73-year-old Geraldine Prewitt.

Investigators said that the school bus failed to yield while attempting to cross over the US Highway 65 southbound lanes, causing the vehicle to crash with an 18-wheeler.

Investigators said the crash happened about a mile southeast of Dermott.

ASP investigators said that those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.